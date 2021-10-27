Titans LB David Long Jr. joins 'NFL Total Access'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. joins 'NFL Total Access'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. joins 'NFL Total Access'. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The 49ers designated defensive tackle Kevin Givens to return from injured reserve. The team placed Givens on injured reserve Sept. 25 with a high-ankle sprain. Givens injured his ankle in Week 2 against the Eagles. He missed four games. He has one tackle this season, having seen action on 47 defensive snaps and four on [more]
The Tennessee Titans (5-2) defense took care of business in a 27-3 win at home against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (3-4), forcing three turnovers. Former Notre Dame player Matthias Farley was involved in two of those three turnovers, forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble.
Steelers tight end Eric Ebron discussed his adaptation to a reduced role in the team’s offense this week and one of the reasons why he’s seeing less action is the arrival of rookie Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth set season-highs with seven catches and 58 receiving yards in the team’s Week Six win over Seattle and the [more]
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
Tom Brady dug into the archives while on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning to reveal which defense gave him the most issues in New England.
From time to time, it’s been suggested that the litigation over the relocation of the Rams could result in at least $1 billion flowing from the NFL to St. Louis. It could be a lot more than that. The article from Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com detailing Tuesday’s meeting among owners regarding the possibility that Rams [more]
Ex-Jets head coach Rex Ryan did not mince his words when discussing New York's 54-13 Week 7 loss to the Patriots.
The Browns had a massive injury report on Wednesday.
Ben Roethlisberger says he's glad he's not the winningest QB at FirstEnergy Stadium.
If the Detroit Lions want a quarterback with their top 2022 pick, they may want to trade back or risk reaching, according to Todd McShay.
Bill Belichick's assistant coaches were often overworked and underpaid, but he sometimes rewarded the best with bonuses in the six figures.
For much of the fourth quarter last weekend, Bryant-Denny Stadium resembled one of the local dive bars down the street
Tennessee quarterback enters the NCAA transfer portal.
Kenny Young doesn't seem thrilled about the Rams trading him to gain cap space, but he says he has to respect it.
Delhomme, the Panthers’ primary radio analyst, has a theory on what’s going wrong with Darnold
Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab discuss this week's matchup between the Packers and Cardinals.
As the NFL trade deadline looms next Tuesday, there are multiple reports about the potential for Deshaun Watson to be moved by the Houston Texans.
The Star also asked fans if they think the Chiefs will make the playoffs this season.
Broncos GM George Paton was busy on Tuesday, making six transactions.
The first injury report of Week 8 is out and the Browns list is quite long, again, with six players not practicing and even more than that limited Wednesday while the Steelers had just three limited players: