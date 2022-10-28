Titans LB David Long Jr. talks Mike Vrabel's culture in Tennessee
Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. talks about Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's culture in Tennessee.
Bill Belichick usually has his team ready for Jets week, and Scott Pianowski will count on that in his Week 8 NFL picks.
How Jackson State's Shedeur Sanders can win over some Heisman votes with strong showing against Southern with "College GameDay" crew in town.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. By Adam Hermann
James has moved on to his hometown Browns, and we can expect to hear more from him on the NFL.
After beating the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, Lamar Jackson held up a fan's sign that had a message for the Ravens.
TAMPA — The fantasy is all but dead. The career will not end with confetti falling or your hero riding into the sunset. Like so many before him, Tom Brady didn’t know when to walk away. It happens this way for a lot of the great ones. To Johnny Unitas on the bench in San Diego and Joe Namath on his backside in Los Angeles. The calendar is an unforgiving companion for the athlete who dares to ...
Part of the agreement between the Philadelphia Eagles and Robert Quinn was to part ways after this season.
It's not TNF without a major injury or two.
Aaron Rodgers publically suggested Packers players should be benched for making bad plays.
After trading Robert Quinn, the Bears are faced with three paths as the NFL trade deadline approaches.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
Kenneth Walker III is set for another huge game this weekend, while the Rams are facing a 49ers defense that has had their number.
Tom Brady made history on several fronts (and none in a good way) Thursday night as the Buccaneers dropped their third consecutive game in a loss to the Ravens.
The Dallas Cowboys won’t say these words in this order. But barring a miraculous recovery, don’t expect running back Ezekiel Elliott to play Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears.
Klay Thompson ended his postgame press conference Thursday night by ripping TNT broadcaster Charles Barkley for comments made Tuesday night.
The experts have made their picks, and the consensus is with the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers
The Bills host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Highmark Stadium in another prime-time matchup and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview of the game.
The Browns might be in a position to acquire some young talent in need of a change of scenery. Here are five candidates who fit the bill.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.