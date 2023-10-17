Titans land stars on both sides of the football in new mock draft

In 2022, the Tennessee Titans drafted former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second round of the NFL draft. While we aren’t convinced that Levis is the answer, we are giving Tennessee the benefit of the doubt and passes on a quarterback in this new five-round mock draft.

Instead, we opt for a playmaker on both sides of the football in the first two rounds and a pair of excellent developmental offensive linemen with starter potential.

First round - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

McKinstry is a highly-athletic cornerback with very few flaws, tons of confidence and a high level of experience.

Second round - WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Wilson is a massive target at 6-foot-7 but also an absolute freakish athlete for the position.

Fourth round - G Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Wide, squatty powerful mover with impressive agility but even more natural strength.

Fifth round - T Javon Foster, Missouri

Physical, grappling offensive tackle who craves contract and dominant run blocker.

