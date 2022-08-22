Titans’ Kyle Philips talks impressive punt returns vs. Bucs

Tennessee Titans rookie receiver Kyle Philips has been a standout in training camp, displaying his impressive route-running while continuing to earn the trust of quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

As camp has progressed, Philips has been getting more repetitions as the team’s punt returner, a role left vacant by Chester Rogers, who signed with the Houston Texans in free agency.

Philips was limited to just two punt-return opportunities in the Titans’ first preseason game last week. However, he got three attempts in the first half on Saturday, including a dicey return on the game’s first punt.

The UCLA product fielded the ball just inside his own end zone and took it out to the 26-yard line, showcasing the confidence in his abilities while catching the attention of the coaching staff.

“It’s easier to say, ‘Woah,’ than it is ‘sick-em.’ He got it out past the 20,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said of the play. “It was exciting and I felt like there was really some great efforts from guys blocking. The more that you start to gain yards and you have a returner then it seems like the guys blocking even try to go a little harder because they know that there’s an opportunity to break one.”

In a game that didn’t see much offense on either side of the ball, Philips was a busy man.

In all, the rookie wide receiver racked up 77 yards on three return attempts, including a 35-yard scamper with under three minutes left in the first half.

Kyle Philips makin' them miss 😮pic.twitter.com/F6wjgrBWSl — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 20, 2022

Philips fielded the ball at the Titans’ 21-yard line and navigated through all kinds of traffic before settling inside Buccaneers territory at their 44-yard line.

Following Tennessee’s 13-3 win, Philips broke down his performance.

“I definitely want to make a play every time the ball is in my hands,” Philips said, via Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline. “I want to contribute to this team, and help us win some games. So, every time I touch the ball I want to try and make something happen.”

Philips flashed as a pass-catcher in preseason Week 2, also. The rookie reeled in an 11-yard reception near the sideline with an impressive toe drag that showed his awareness.

There’s still one more preseason game to go, but it’s safe to say Philips has locked up the punt return job and a role in Tennessee’s passing attack.

