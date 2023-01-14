Titans’ Kyle Philips looking to get healthy, add weight this offseason

There was hope that Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips could make an impact in his first season with the team in desperate need of playmakers in the passing game after A.J. Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But that did not pan out for the rookie slot receiver, who got off to a hot start in Week 1 with six catches for 66 yards but ultimately tallied just two more catches for 12 yards in the other three games he played before landing on injured reserve and not returning the rest of the season.

Philips, who dealt with both shoulder and hamstring injuries, expressed his disappointment with how things went, but now he’s focused on getting healthy and adding weight to his 5-foot-11, 191-pound frame.

“I’m definitely disappointed with how the year went,” Philips said. “Definitely wanted to play a lot more games, contribute more to the team. But injuries happen, can’t control them, so I’ve just been focusing on getting healthy and going into this offseason, same thing, put some weight on, get healthy, and get ready for next year.”

Philips said the worst part of all the time he missed was his inability to help the team. It’s safe to say the Titans could’ve used him, as their receiving corps. was arguably the worst in the NFL.

“It sucks,” Philips added. “I think this is the longest I’ve been out of playing football with injuries and that stuff, so it’s been difficult to come in every day and not being able to help this team. That was the worst part.”

Philips said the plan is for him to return home to California to train for the offseason and the team has already given him guidance on what to do.

“They’ve been great here already with us, just helping us make plans and working with our agencies,” he said. “So I’ve got stuff planned back home with where I’ll be training, food, diet, all that stuff.”

#Titans WR Kyle Philips spent a majority of the season but has a plan in the offseason, which includes bulking up:@RamonKaylaWill pic.twitter.com/oitfJ7sNxX — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) January 9, 2023

