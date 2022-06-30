Titans’ Kyle Philips already well-versed in blocking for the run

When it comes to being a wide receiver with the Tennessee Titans, being able to block for the run is vital, and that’s something 2022 fifth-round pick Kyle Philips is already used to.

Philips comes from UCLA, where he played under head coach Chip Kelly, who made blocking a point of emphasis with his receivers.

“Coming from UCLA, if you weren’t blocking, you weren’t going to be on the field,” Philips explained. “It’s something I enjoy doing. I like being able to make plays for other people.”

One of Philips’ more memorable performances as a blocker came against LSU in 2021, when he stood out in the eyes of his head coach.

“(It’s) not underrated by our coaching staff — [Philips] was one of our players of the game just because of how well he blocked,” Kelly said after the game. “I think that’s what makes Kyle such a great receiver is that he will do everything. He can block, he can run routes, he can catch, he’s a great special teams player for us, he’s a great all-around football player.”

The transition from the college game to the pros is never easy, especially for receivers, but Philips says his transition has been helped by the fact that he has experience in a system that emphasizes blocking.

“What came most naturally for me [during the Titans offseason] is just the receiver support in the run game here,” Philips said, per John Glennon of Sports Illustrated. “That’s something that translated perfectly from UCLA.”

When asked about his strengths overall, his abilities as a pass-catcher weren’t the first thing he mentioned.

“I would say No. 1, just blocking,” Philips said. “And then just being a mismatch, going against man-to-man.”

It’s hard to call Philips a lock to make the 53-man roster after what we saw in 2021 with Dez Fitzpatrick; however, with his ability as a receiver, blocker and returner, not only should Philips make the roster, he should see fairly significant playing time in his first season.

