Titans’ Kristian Fulton ranked among stingiest CBs in 2022

Ever since cornerback Kristian Fulton was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, he has been a tremendous asset to the Tennessee Titans’ defense.

Many refer to the young cornerback as “Fulton County Jail” due to his ability to lock up whoever it may be that he’s lining up against.

Last season alone, Fulton was among the stingiest cornerbacks in the NFL (min. 50 targets), allowing an open target percentage of 33.9 percent (13th lowest), per Pro Football Focus’ Jim Wyman.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This particular percentage essentially gives us an indication of how well a corner is doing when it comes to preventing the opposition from getting open.

Albeit in a much smaller sample size, Fulton’s percentage of 33.9 came in just 0.1 points lower than the Jets’ young phenom, Sauce Gardner, who finished with a similar score of 33.8.

The LSU product also allowed an impressive passer rating of just 76.2 whenever he was targeted throughout the year.

10 defensive backs who locked it down in 2022 🔒 (via @NextGenStats) — NFL (@NFL) June 22, 2023

Fulton’s biggest issue during his career has been nagging soft-tissue issues that seem to linger for weeks on end.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, whenever the Titans’ cornerback is out there on the field, there’s no denying that Fulton is capable of holding his own against some of the best wideouts in the game.

The next step is trying to stay on the field for an entire season without any major setbacks with his health and/or production.

As long as Fulton is able to prevent those two things from happening, the talented cornerback will probably have a nice payday once his contract expires following this season.

More Latest News!

Titans' Ryan Tannehill finished bottom 8 at converting 3rd-and-longs in 2022 Titans' Derrick Henry keeps his spot in 'NFL Superstar Club' Titans’ Ryan Tannehill listed in 'Kirk Cousins clones' tier in QB rankings

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire