Titans: We know Nicholas Petit-Frere has deep respect for the integrity of the game

Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere got in front of his impending six-game suspension for sports betting in an NFL facility by releasing a statement earlier on Thursday.

The league has since confirmed his suspension as well as the indefinite suspensions for three other players for betting on NFL games .

While the Colts waived Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, it appears Tennessee will keep Petit-Frere going forward.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"We have been made aware of Nick's suspension by the league," the Titans said in a statement. "We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization. We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies."

Tennessee will have to find a replacement for Petit-Frere to open the season.