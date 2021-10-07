The Tennessee Titans know they have to be better in protecting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

In their two losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets, Tannehill has been sacked 13 times. In their two wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts, Tannehill was sacked a total of four times.

While it’s certainly not the only deciding factor of wins or losses, the Titans know it’s an area that has to get better for them to win games consistently.

“We have a large responsibility to protect Tannehill, and we obviously didn’t do a good enough job of that this past week …,” left tackle Taylor Lewan said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “We just got to clean up a couple of things.”

Chandler Jones had five sacks of Tannehill all by himself as the Cardinals dropped him six times in a 38-13 Week One romp over the Titans. Last week, the Jets sacked Tannehill seven times en route to picking up their first victory of the year, 27-24, over Tennessee.

Tannehill has been hit the third-most of any quarterback in the league through four games. Only Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts (35) and Mac Jones of the New England Patriots (34) have been hit more than the 33 times Tannehill has been hit. Tannehill was sacked just 24 times all of last season and has already been sacked 17 times this year.

“It’s been everyone,” Tannehill said Wednesday. “I don’t think you can pin it on any one group or any one person. I think everyone has played a part and as a group, we just have to clean it up. We’ve had opportunities and we’re this far away for a lot of reasons on different plays.”

Titans know they need to do better job protecting Ryan Tannehill originally appeared on Pro Football Talk