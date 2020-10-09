Titans should kick the tires on WR Mohamed Sanu

The Tennessee Titans are five days (including Friday) away from a potential Tuesday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills — and the roster is thin, particularly at the wide receiver position.

Wideouts Corey Davis and Adam Humphries have been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to an outbreak of the virus and it isn’t clear if either will play on Tuesday or when they’ll be back after that.

Star receiver, A.J. Brown, has been sidelined by a knee bruise he suffered in Week 1. His status for Week 5 is currently unknown. Best-case scenario: Brown is ready to go versus the Bills, but depth is an issue behind him.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has been excellent taking the top off of defenses, and while he’s a good route-runner, I don’t expect the load to fall on his shoulders.

That leaves undrafted free agent wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the only other active receiver on the roster. The Titans also have Cody Hollister and Chester Rogers on the practice squad.

Enter veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu, who was cut by the San Francisco 49ers on October 6.

It’s unknown how much Sanu has left in the tank after playing only three games in the bay area. However, Sanu would offer a veteran presence in the locker room and a large target for quarterback Ryan Tannehill given his 6-foot-2 inch, 215-pound frame.

Of course, getting Sanu into the building in time for the Week 5 game would be almost impossible, but he could provide much-needed depth moving forward in a season that has already thrown the Titans a ton of curveballs and exposed their lack of depth at the position.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel has mentioned looking for a big-bodied receiver as a priority in the past, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the team make a move for Sanu for the rest of the season.

