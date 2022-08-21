Titans’ Kevin Byard ranked as top safety on NFL top 100 list

Don’t look now, but a Tennessee Titans player is getting serious national recognition in a list of the best players in the league going into 2022.

Titans safety Kevin Byard not only landed at No. 34 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022 list, he was also the highest-ranked player at his position. What a jump for the veteran, who didn’t even make the list, which is compiled based on player voting, in 2021.

Those who follow the Titans have known for years now that Byard is among the best safeties in the NFL, and he further cemented that during the 2022 campaign.

After a down year in 2021, Byard played a huge role in the Titans’ defensive turnaround, notching five interceptions, one sack, 13 passes defensed and a pair of defensive touchdowns.

In coverage, the Middle Tennessee State product allowed a completion rate of 51.7 percent and a QB rating of 68.7 on passes thrown his way, and earned Pro Football Focus’ highest overall and coverage grades at his position.

Related

Titans' Rashad Weaver reacts to standout performance vs. Bucs Watch: Titans' Kyle Philips rips off electric punt return Titans' Mike Vrabel has funny way of describing Kyle Philips' quickness

List

Quarter-by-quarter breakdown of Malik Willis’ preseason Week 2 performance

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire