Titans’ Kevin Byard is PFF’s highest-graded defender in coverage since 2020

Ever since Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard became a full-time starter in 2017, the man known as the Mayor of Murfreesboro has consistently been among the best players at his position.

Byard has accumulated multiple first-team All-Pro selections and Pro Bowl appearances, while also leading every safety in the NFL with a total of 28 interceptions over that span (playoffs included).

The Titans’ safety is undoubtedly one of, if not the best ball-hawks in the NFL. Whether he’s creating a turnover or simply disrupting a pass play, it seems like No. 31 is always around the ball once it’s in the air.

Byard also happens to be reliable against the run, but there’s no denying it’s his coverage abilities that truly make him one of the best defenders in the NFL.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, the Middle Tennessee State product has been the best player in coverage since the start of 2020, receiving a grade of 91.9 over that span.

The highest-graded defender in each facet since 2020 🔒 pic.twitter.com/i9kc0WOYMT — PFF (@PFF) September 3, 2023

What makes that grade even more impressive is the fact that it includes what many consider to be Byard’s down year (2020), which honestly mostly occurred due to the putrid pass rush the team had that season.

When Byard has an effective defensive front getting after the quarterback, it allows him to be the elite playmaker on the backend he truly is. He routinely takes advantage of errant and/or hurried throws whenever the opportunity presents itself.

More importantly, he hardly ever beats himself or finds himself out of place, making Byard an incredibly difficult defender to beat on any given play.

Truth be told, considering the type of talent playing in front of Byard this year, it wouldn’t shock me one bit if 2023 ends up being one of his best seasons yet.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire