Titans’ Kevin Byard named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard might have played the best month of football of his career in October, and now he’s receiving major recognition for it. Byard has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

The former All-Pro and Pro Bowler notched 27 tackles, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble, one recovered fumble that resulted in a defensive touchdown, and three interceptions in October.

In total, Byard has four picks and 10 passes defensed this season, numbers that are tied for the second-best in the NFL in each category.

The 28-year-old has routinely come up clutch in big spots for the Titans this season. We saw that once again in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts when he nabbed an interception in overtime that setup the Titans’ game-winning field goal.

Byard’s coverage numbers have been elite as well. His 90.0 PFF grade in that area ranks second among all defensive backs (safeties and cornerbacks) in the NFL.

After having a down year in 2020, Byard is once again proving he’s an elite safety in the NFL. He’s well on his way to notching another First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, two things he did in 2017.

Byard and the Titans will return to the field on Sunday night when they travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

List