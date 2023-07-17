Titans’ Kevin Byard among highest-rated safeties in ‘Madden NFL 24’

With the wildly-popular “Madden NFL 24” video game set to come out next month, EA Sports has begun revealing player ratings, starting with safeties on Monday — and Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard did quite well.

According to the game’s social media, Byard was given a 92 overall, tied for the third-highest rating at the position going into the 2023 season. The Mayor of Murfreesboro was tied with Denver Broncos safety, Justin Simmons.

The only safeties who pulled off a higher rating were the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick (93) and the San Diego Chargers’ Derwin James (95).

Of course, we’d always prefer No. 1 for Byard, but it’s hard to complain too much with how often the veteran safety is overlooked.

The last line of Defense‼️ Top 🔟 Safeties in #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/BlifA8KFKv — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 17, 2023

Byard lands higher on this list than he did in a recent survey from ESPN that ranked the top-10 safeties based on the opinions of coaches, executives and scouts. The 29-year-old landed at No. 7 on that list, four spots lower than 2022.

