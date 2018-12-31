Titans keeping it close entering final quarter of season
The Colts are probably the better team, and definitely the healthier one.
But the Titans are hanging around.
A surprising touchdown drive in the third quarter cut the Colts lead to 24-17, and left the Titans clinging to playoff hope.
The Colts were up 24-10, but a quick 55-yard touchdown drive made it interesting. A 33-yard Derrick Henry run, followed by a 22-yard touchdown pass from Blaine Gabbert to Luke Stocker got the Titans fans on their feet on a soggy night.
The Colts have made some mistakes, but they also haven’t put this game away, leaving more suspense in the final game of the regular season.