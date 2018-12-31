Titans keeping it close entering final quarter of season

The Colts are probably the better team, and definitely the healthier one.

But the Titans are hanging around.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A surprising touchdown drive in the third quarter cut the Colts lead to 24-17, and left the Titans clinging to playoff hope.

The Colts were up 24-10, but a quick 55-yard touchdown drive made it interesting. A 33-yard Derrick Henry run, followed by a 22-yard touchdown pass from Blaine Gabbert to Luke Stocker got the Titans fans on their feet on a soggy night.

The Colts have made some mistakes, but they also haven’t put this game away, leaving more suspense in the final game of the regular season.