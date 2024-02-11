Titans keeping 2 coaches from Mike Vrabel’s staff

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly keeping at least two assistant coaches from former head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff.

According to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, Tennessee is retaining Chris Harris and Justin Outten. Kuharsky notes that Harris will stay in his role as cornerbacks coach and defensive pass-game coordinator and Outten will go from running backs coach and run-game coordinator to tight ends coach.

In addition, Kuharsky’s report revealed that newly-hired coach Steve Jackson will be in charge of the safeties.

Taking Outten’s place is former Washington Commanders running backs coach Randy Jordan, who was reportedly hired by the team on Saturday.

As of this writing, the most notable positions on the coaching staff left to fill are outside linebackers coach, defensive line coach and special teams coordinator.

We haven’t seen any reports of the Titans interviewing candidates for the latter two positions. Tennessee did reportedly interview former New York Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who has since been hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

