Titans Jurrell Casey, Jayon Brown out for Chiefs game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans won't have starting defensive tackle Jurrell Casey or linebacker Jayon Brown when they face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Titans announced Friday that Casey (shoulder) and Brown (groin) won't play against the Chiefs. This will be the second straight game Casey has missed. He didn't play in a 30-20 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Those injuries are the latest setbacks for a Titans defense that already lost cornerback Malcolm Butler, who was placed on injured reserve this week after he injured his left wrist at Carolina.

Mahomes, the NFL MVP, is expected to start against the Titans after missing two games with a dislocated kneecap.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) also won't play against the Chiefs.

The Titans did get some good news Friday. Center Ben Jones has cleared concussion protocol after missing the Carolina game.

