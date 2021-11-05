Titans’ Julio Jones says he’s ‘good to go’ for Week 9 vs. Rams

When the Tennessee Titans take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium on “Sunday Night Football,” they’ll be getting back one of their star receivers.

Jones, who practiced for the third straight day on Friday after sitting out last week with a hamstring injury, said he’s “good to go” for Sunday’s matchup against the Rams.

The veteran has sat out three games this season, all with a hamstring issue. Jones said that his latest absence was more a precaution than anything else.

His return comes at a time when the Titans desperately need all hands on deck. Tennessee will be beginning life without superstar running back Derrick Henry, who will be out an extended period of time after having foot surgery.

Julio Jones said several times when asked about his hamstring injury: “I’m good to go.” — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) November 5, 2021

Julio Jones says he feels good. It was precautionary reasons last week but he's ready to roll. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 5, 2021

While Jones will be on the field, it isn’t clear exactly how many snaps he’ll see. The Titans have been very cautious with the future Hall of Famer, but might not have a choice but to let him play a full complement of snaps with the offense needing all the help it can get.

Tennessee and Los Angeles will kick off from SoFi Stadium at 7:20 p.m. CT, with the game set to be broadcast on NBC.

