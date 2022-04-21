What Titans’ Jon Robinson, Mike Vrabel said in pre-draft press conference

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel had their last press conference ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, which begins on April 28 and runs through April 30.

Vrabel and Robinson touched on a number of topics, chief among them the status of wide receiver A.J. Brown. According to ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Robinson reiterated his desire to keep Brown.

“We’ve had some discussions with his reps,” Robinson said. “He [Brown] was here a couple of weeks ago and I talked to him. We’re working through that. We’ve made it public how we feel about A.J. and how we want him to be a part of our football team.”

As far as the possibility of trading Brown is concerned, Robinson said, “I do not foresee that happening.”

Brown’s contract saga was one of many topics Robinson and Vrabel touched on during their final pre-draft presser on Thursday. Here’s a look at the rest.

Vrabel on scouting prospects

Mike Vrabel said that the Combine interview of 18 minutes after a prospect just got off a plane can be misleading. Said they came away with different views on some players after visits and pro days. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 21, 2022

Robinson on TE prospects

Robinson on tight ends: There's a variety, some dual threats and some who can make move blocks and some who are detached and are better as pass catchers. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 21, 2022

Vrabel on evaluating WR prospects

Robinson on OGs Zion Johnson, Kenyon Green

#Titans GM Jon Robinson on Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green: Both of those guys are big, strong players that have played multiple positions. They're strong, good movers. They're good prospects, good guys. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 21, 2022

Robinson on QB prospects

Robinson on 2022 QB class: I think it's strength is on what QB class you're comparing it to. It's been good to spend time with some of those guys. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 21, 2022

Robinson on drafting a QB

Robinson on drafting a QB in the first round with no second-round pick: That's a hypothetical. You are looking at the short term but also the long term as well. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) April 21, 2022

Robinson on Dillon Radunz's position

#Titans' Robinson: Still not specifying which position Radunz plays, G or T … Says he likes Radunz's versatility. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 21, 2022

Robinson on A.J. Brown

#Titans GM Jon Robinson said he's talked to A.J. Brown and his camp. They've reiterated how they feel about him and that they want him around. Robinson also said still has no intentions of trading Brown. pic.twitter.com/1kQiNv7Y0x — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 21, 2022

Robinson on Tannehill's high cap number

Jon Robinson on Ryan Tannehill having the highest cap number in the NFL. #Titans. pic.twitter.com/LwmGla6ClG — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 21, 2022

Vrabel and Robinson on Caleb Farley

Jon Robinson said Caleb Farley is working hard. He's gained some size, continuing to learn and work on how to be a pro. He's dedicated and on the right track.

Mike Vrabel added that Farley had a great 1st wk. Feels he's light yrs ahead of where he ended. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 21, 2022

Vrabel on Tannehill not being at OTAs yet

Mike Vrabel says they've had communications with Ryan Tannehill and they're comfortable with where he's at. Vrabel said the #Titans expect him to be there soon. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 21, 2022

Vrabel on Titans possibly drafting his son, Tyler

“I don’t think that’s good for anybody.” Mike Vrabel on idea of Tyler Vrabel as a member of the #Titans. Said he thinks 31 other teams will evaluate, excited to see son’s next opportunity. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 21, 2022

Robinson on not re-signing recent first-round picks

