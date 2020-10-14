How Titans joined the company of 2007 Patriots at Bills' expense

Titans' rout of Bills will look familiar to 2007 Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tennessee Titans are now in the conversation with one of the greatest offenses in NFL history -- for one week, anyway.

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offense dominated the previously-unbeaten Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night in a 42-16 victory.

Just how dominant was Tennessee? Well, the team scored a touchdown on six of its nine drives and converted every time it reached the red zone while committing zero turnovers.

Tom Brady and the 2007 New England Patriots would be proud.

Tonight, the Titans became the first team to score a TD on every red zone possession (minimum 6 RZ drives), have zero turnovers, and allow no sacks since the Patriots defeated the Bills, 56-10, in Week 11 of their undefeated 2007 season — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 14, 2020

The Patriots' 56-10 drubbing also came at the Bills' expense during Week 11 of their perfect 2007 regular season.

A few highlights from that Sunday night beatdown in Buffalo: Brady completed 31 of 39 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns, while Randy Moss exploded for 10 catches for 128 yards and four of those five scores.

Tannehill delivered an admirable stat line -- 21 for 28 for 198 passing yards and three touchdowns -- but he's not quite on the same level as the GOAT.

The Titans look like a force to be reckoned with in 2020, though: They're off to their fastest start in franchise history and join the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only unbeaten teams in the AFC.