Titans’ Jeffery Simmons talks not practicing, contract situation

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
In this article:
After not attending voluntary organized team activities, Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has yet to participate in practice through two days of mandatory minicamp.

As speculation runs wild about this possibly being contract-related, head coach Mike Vrabel wouldn’t say one way or the other what’s going on with Simmons, only saying the defensive lineman is “unavailable.”

After practice on Wednesday, Simmons, who has been riding the stationary bike and working with trainers on a side field only, said his absences are part of a plan he constructed with Vrabel and trainer Todd Toriscelli. He also noted that he’ll be on the field at training camp.

Simmons has one more year left on his rookie deal in 2023 after the Titans exercised his fifth-year option in May, and he’s due for an enormous pay day after a career year in 2021.

Despite the looming contract situation, Simmons says he’s letting his team handle that and is instead focused on playing football.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Simmons is doing just what the team expected him to do at minicamp.

In a situation that had no answers before Wednesday, Simmons’ comments are certainly a positive development. However, this situation bears monitoring moving forward. For now, all seems well between Simmons and the Titans with training camp rapidly approaching.

