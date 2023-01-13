Titans’ Jeffery Simmons, Ryan Stonehouse named second-team All-Pro

The Tennessee Titans did not have anyone voted as a first-team All-Pro this year, but two of their players did make the cut on the second team.

The Associated Press released its annual list of first-team and second-team All-Pros on Friday, and Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons made the latter squad.

Other Titans who received All-Pro votes were running back Derrick Henry, safety Kevin Byard, long snapper Morgan Cox and linebacker David Long.

This is Simmons second-straight nod for the second team, while it’s the first for Stonehouse.

Simmons had a very strong first half of the season but injuries ultimately slowed him in the second half. He still finished with 7.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss, both ranked second on the team.

Stonehouse’s rookie campaign was historic.

Tasked with taking over for franchise great Brett Kern, the rookie broke an 82-year-old record for the most gross yards per punt with 53.1, smashing Sammy Baugh’s 51.4 set all the way back in 1940.

Unfortunately, Stonehouse’s bids for first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl were both thwarted by Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend, who finished tops in the NFL in net yards per punt.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire