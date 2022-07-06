Titans’ Jeffery Simmons ranked as No. 2 IDL by coaches, execs and players

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons made a giant leap in his third season and emerged as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

Simmons was an absolute menace upfront, posting a career-best 8.5 sacks. Even when he wasn’t taking down the quarterback, the attention Simmons drew and the disruption he caused opened things up for the rest of his teammates.

The Mississippi State product then followed up a great regular season with a monster three-sack performance in the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Simmons was snubbed in the Pro Bowl vote (he did eventually make it as a replacement), his peers have somewhat righted that wrong by listing him as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

In a poll of players, coaches and executives done by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Simmons ended up as the No. 2 interior defensive lineman in the NFL, falling behind only the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald.

Here’s the write-up on Simmons from ESPN:

In last year’s ranking, a general manager said Simmons might be the closest thing to Donald as far as NFL defensive tackles go. No one is close to Donald, to be sure. But as far as game-wreckers, Simmons exploded onto the scene in his third season. “One of the best defenders in football,” an NFL scouting director said. “Right behind Donald as far as tackles. He’s the scary guy you don’t want to see.” In 2021, Simmons produced 8.5 sacks while recording the highest run stop win rate on this list (38.4%, 20th in the NFL). “Game-wrecker,” an AFC scout said. “Can play 3-technique or nose tackle, high motor, physical, unique blend of get-off quickness and power, impacts the game in both phases. Another guy you have to know where he is at all times.” Some evaluators argue he’s not as pure a pass-rusher as some of the others listed here. But that’s nit-picking. His presence and power cause disruption.

This is a four-spot jump for Simmons, who landed at No. 6 in last year’s poll.

While a lot of attention is on Simmons’ ability as a pass-rusher, he was also great against the run, as evidenced by his 38.4-percent run stop win rate, which was the best mark on the list.

Simmons still has one more year left on his rookie deal in 2023 thanks to the fifth-year option, but Tennessee would be wise to get something done with him sooner rather than later, as Simmons’ price tag will only go up the longer they wait.

