Titans’ Jeffery Simmons not happy with 2024 schedule

The Tennessee Titans’ 2024 schedule was released on Wednesday night and at least one player, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, isn’t too thrilled with it.

Simmons’ frustration come from the fact that the Titans only have one primetime game, which can be perceived as a sign of disrespect. The only primetime game for Tennessee is a Week 4 Monday night game against the Miami Dolphins.

Simmons also voiced displeasure with the early bye in Week 5. Ideally, teams like byes later in the season to get a rest before the back end of the campaign. With a Week 5 bye, the Titans will have to play their final 13 games without a break.

One primetime game and week 5 BYE? Lol okay… — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) May 16, 2024

On the bright side, the Titans don’t have to play any international games or Thursday night contests, both of which can create extra wear and tear for players due to travel and short rest, respectively.

Another negative with the schedule is the fact that Tennessee has a tough first half of the season, with matchups against Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, all of whom are potential playoff teams.

