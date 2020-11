Titans’ Jeffery Simmons named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Bears in Week 9. In that game, Simmons totaled three tackles, one pass defended and had both a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He also nearly had an interception. Simmons’ forced fumble was returned for a touchdown by cornerback Desmond King in the third quarter, and the fumble he recovered was forced by inside linebacker Jayon Brown in the fourth. Simmons’ sophomore campaign continues to be impressive and he’s in the midst of making the leap to becoming an elite player at his position