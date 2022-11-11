Titans’ Jeffery Simmons gives update on injured ankle

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has been dealing with an ankle injury the past two weeks, and he aggravated the injury during the Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Simmons, who is sporting a walking boot and dealing with an ankle sprain, hasn’t practiced at all in the last two weeks, and he continued that trend this week after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday.

While he can play without practicing, Simmons noted how important it is to get out there ahead of games.

“Practicing makes a big difference,” Simmons said, per John Glennon of Sports Illustrated. “I’ve been playing this game for 20 years, and I mean I think the timing is everything. When you go out there and you’re not being able to get the type of run fits or be able to get your feet on the ground with your pass-rushing moves, whatever it may be, I think that always plays a part.

“[You] start the game a little slow. The last two weeks I feel like I have [started slow] — first series, second series, whatever it may be. I go out there and try to get a feel for it.”

As far as his status for Sunday is concerned, Simmons and the Titans are taking it day by day.

“That’s my goal,” Simmons said of playing. “[But] I honestly don’t know yet. I’m just taking it day by day.

“The only things I can control, I’m controlling. That’s attacking this rehab each and every day, believe in [coach Mike Vrabel and head of sports medicine Todd Toriscelli], trusting in them that they are going to get this ankle right, so I can be out there Sunday, Thursday [against Green Bay on Nov. 17] or whatever it may be. I’m just excited to be in the building.”

