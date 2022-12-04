Titans’ Jeffery Simmons fined for actions vs. Ted Karras, Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals players weren’t too happy with the actions of the Tennessee Titans near the tail end of their Week 12 win on the road.

Turns out the NFL wasn’t, either.

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons received an $11,139 fine from the NFL for hitting Bengals center Ted Karras near the end of regulation, according to The Athletic’s Jay Morrison.

While the NFL isolated one incident to fine, Simmons was notably diving and then getting into scuffles during victory formation in the 20-16 Bengals win. To the point, in fact, Karras went on a very NSFW rant on his way out of the stadium and multiple players later called out the Titans for their actions.

If nothing else, the fine shows the NFL saw the incident as both teams otherwise move on to different opponents.

