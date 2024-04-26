What Titans’ JC Latham said after being drafted

The Tennessee Titans have found their left tackle of the future after taking JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

There were some questions about where Latham might fit in after he played right tackle in college, but general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Brian Callahan made it clear he will start out on the left side.

Latham said being drafted by the Titans was “crazy” and he’s just happy that the pre-draft process is now over and he can finally get to work.

“It was crazy,” Latham said, per Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “I didn’t shed a tear. I just felt a sigh of relief, that this whole process is officially over. I am officially a professional player now. I almost shed a tear — my mom said my great grandma would be really proud of me, so that means a lot to me.

“It’s amazing (to be a Titan). I am ready to get to work. It means a lot for a team, an organization to trust me with the pick and I want to build on that trust, build on that foundation, and hit the ground running.”

Latham revealed that he had a one-on-one meeting with offensive line coach Bill Callahan that lasted several hours. He also stated he firmly believes he can play left tackle.

“I sat down one-on-one with (coach Callahan), just going over different techniques, pass pro, run blocking,” Latham said. “And then getting background information on who we both were, and then talking about the potential I have, and how I can capitalize on the ability I’ve been given.

“Absolutely (I can play left tackle),” Latham added. “I was trained at left all my life, and I get to Bama and Evan Neal, a top-10 pick, he was at left so I went to right. … Going back to left, I’ve been training all this offseason, so I’m ready to go.”

