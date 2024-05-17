Titans’ JC Latham was mic’d up at rookie minicamp

The Tennessee Titans held their rookie minicamp last weekend, giving us our first look at the team’s rookies, including the 2024 NFL draft class.

Of course, No. 7 overall pick and offensive tackle JC Latham was in attendance and we saw him getting to work with offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who is trying to help the rookie transition from right tackle, where he played in college, to left tackle.

“No. 1, his athleticism, and then, of course, all of the measurable traits that he has. And then you add in size, power, strength, and it adds up to making that move (from right tackle to left tackle),” Callahan said of why he believes Latham can make the switch. “I think if you have the athleticism and you have strength and you have the muscle memory to change some skill sets, I think it’s doable.”

During rookie minicamp, Latham was mic’d up. Check out the clip below.

You know we had to mic up TK for Rookie Camp Mic'd Up ft. @TKJaayy presented by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/SxE6dU9eNJ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 16, 2024

With rookie minicamp in the books, the Titans will move to organized team activities starting on May 20, and mandatory minicamp will follow in the first week of June.

Here’s a reminder of the rest of the offseason schedule before training camp in July:

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 10-13

Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire