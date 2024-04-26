Titans’ JC Latham can lift crazy weight and his hands are MASSIVE

The first thing that is typically mentioned in evaluations of new Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham is how truly massive he is. The Alabama product stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 342 pounds.

But that’s not even the biggest Latham has ever been. During his introductory press conference on Friday, Latham said he played at a whopping 360 pounds last season, although his goal is to be around 340 when he enters the NFL.

There have been stories floating around about how much Latham can lift. One analyst, Cole Cubelic, reported last year that Latham benched 505 pounds and squatted 900 pounds WITH resistance bands.

JC Latham played at 360 last year. Gained 20 pounds of muscle last offseason. But now aiming for 345ish. #Titans pic.twitter.com/ArMdlXKKU4 — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 26, 2024

.@AlabamaFTBL tackle JC Latham benched 505lbs… FOR TWO REPS He squatted 900lbs WITH resistance bands on the bar🤯 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) September 3, 2023

However, he clarified today that he did not in fact squat 900 pounds.

“It was 1,000,” Latham revealed.

JC Latham finally puts the rumor to an end. He did NOT squat 900 pounds… “It was 1,000,” he says. #Titans — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) April 26, 2024

As you’d expect Latham’s hands are massive, especially when you compare them to us mere mortals.

But even when compared to his NFL peers, Latham is a big boy. His hands measured at 11 inches, just .75 inches smaller than the biggest hand measurement in combine history, per Pro Football Network.

Just shook JC Latham’s hand. Never felt a grasp like that forreal — Ben Arthur 🇬🇭 (@benyarthur) April 26, 2024

Take all of that into consideration and then combine it with the fact that Latham will now be under the tutelage of esteemed offensive line coach Bill Callahan and the sky’s the limit for how good he can be, no matter where he ends up upfront.

