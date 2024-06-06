Titans’ JC Latham crashes Brian Callahan’s press conference

Following the Tennessee Titans’ third and final practice of mandatory minicamp on Thursday, 2024 first-round pick and left tackle JC Latham decided to crash the press conference of head coach Brian Callahan.

In what was a funny moment, the rookie asked Callahan if he would consider using him as a receiver at any point this coming season, and Callahan responded with a funny answer.

“Would you ever — potentially with your brand new drafted rookie — run like a tackle screen, utilize his speed and ability in space?” Latham asked.

“Do you want to give everything away now?” Callahan replied, which drew laughter from the media in the room.

JC crashing Coach Cally's press conference to ask the important questions 🤣 pic.twitter.com/O3Ng00Zhu3 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) June 6, 2024

Under the previous regime, we saw the Titans score multiple big-man touchdowns, with guys like Dennis Kelly and Jeffery Simmons finding pay dirt over the years.

Even if Latham is serious, the Titans need him to be the starting left tackle, so getting him a catch on offense will be difficult to do.

