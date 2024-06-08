Titans’ JC Latham cites Kobe Bryant as inspiration for work ethic

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman JC Latham has shown a very impressive worth ethic since being drafted with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The two stories that stick out the most came from former Titans linebackers coach Dave McGinnis and head coach Brian Callahan.

McGinnis detailed how general manager Ran Carthon go out in the rain and pull Latham off the field after practice one day.

Callahan revealed how Latham stayed after practice one day and not only ran 100-yard sprints, but also got some extra work in on offensive line coach Bill Callahan’s sleds, which he has since mastered.

After the Titans’ final practice of mandatory minicamp on Thursday, Latham revealed that he began ramping up his work ethic in high school, when he switched from defensive line to offensive line.

He also cited late NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as an inspiration to step his game up.

JC Latham says his extra work ethic started as a high school junior switching from defensive line to offensive line at IMG Academy Says he learned from how Kobe Bryant approached his basketball training: doing two years of work in one year #mamba #Titans pic.twitter.com/B5gEPClyhz — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) June 6, 2024

Bryant worked as hard as anyone who has ever played a professional sport, and that translated into quite the successful career for him. Titans fans can only hope that Latham has anywhere near the results his hero had once his career in the NFL is all said and done.

