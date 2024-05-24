Titans’ JC Latham already showing incredible work ethic

Just in case you were wondering how Tennessee Titans first-round pick and offensive tackle JC Latham’s work ethic is, we have a great story for you that will put a smile on your face.

The Titans are in the midst of organized team activities this week, as we saw on Tuesday when the team held its first session that was open to the media. Latham has been hard at work, and even more so than his teammates, apparently.

Former Titans linebackers coach Dave McGinnis recently detailed on The Buck Reising Show that general manager Ran Carthon had to go out in the rain one day and force Latham to get off the practice field after he stayed out to get some extra reps.

“Ran had to go out in the rain and tell JC to get inside,” McGinnis said.

“Ran had to go out in the rain and tell JC to get inside” Coach Mac of @TitansRadio says the #Titans can’t get JC Latham off the practice field WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/pTTfiMF59C https://t.co/RK3b2sVNth — 104-5 The Zone 📻 (@1045TheZone) May 24, 2024

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Latham’s special work ethic.

Head coach Brian Callahan recently told “Bussin’ With The Boys” that Latham stayed on the field after practice one day and decided to run 100-yard sprints before making his way over to the sleds because Latham wasn’t happy with how he handled them in practice.

Head Coach, Brian Callahan, talking about JC Latham’s work ethic on @BussinWTB. JC will be the #Titans Left Tackle of the future. An All-Pro work ethic like this cannot be taught. Ran & Cali knew exactly what type of person they were getting when they drafted JC at 7. 🔥⚔️ pic.twitter.com/d1dcZ7QYTC — Titans Tribe (@TitansTribe) May 21, 2024

Latham is trying to make the switch from right tackle, where he played in college, to left tackle, where the Titans envision him ending up.

I’d say he’s got a damn good chance to successfully make the switch with the kind of work ethic he’s got.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire