Titans’ Jarvis Brownlee isn’t lacking confidence, has chip on shoulder

The Tennessee Titans selected Louisville corner Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The corner was the second player selected by the Titans on Saturday after taking linebacker Cedric Gray in the fourth round.

In 2023, Brownlee finished with 30 tackles, six passes defensed, and one interception. The corner helped the Cardinals finish with a 10-4 record.

Brownlee joins a much-improved defensive backs room in Nashville that features L’Jarius Sneed, Chidobe Awuzie, and Roger McCreary.

One thing that was apparent immediately after the Brownlee selection is that the corner does not lack confidence. While speaking with Nashville media, Brownlee admitted that he was “upset” with falling to the fifth round. The corner also stressed that he feels he is “one of the top corners in this draft.”

“I’m hyped, I’m anxious, I’m kind of upset,” Brownlee said. “But for me, I think I am just ready to go. It is a dream come true. It is a blessing. But for me, I am just so anxious to show the world what Jarvis Brownlee can do. I always felt like I was doubted, even to this day. So, to me, it is just another step to prove to the world what Jarvis Brownlee can do. I do feel like I am one of the top corners in this draft, and that is just for me to show the world. I am ready to do that.”

The former Cardinal also bluntly stated that some of the players picked before “didn’t put in the work” that Brownlee did.

“I am happy for some of those guys (that were picked ahead of me). But for me, I felt like I should have went earlier. I felt like a lot of guys that did go before me, they didn’t put in the work that I did. … But God works in mysterious ways, man, so I am ready to put the work in and show the world what Jarvis Brownlee is made of.”

It will be interesting to see if Brownlee can back up his talk. The corner will get to learn behind two solid veterans in Sneed and Awuzie.

