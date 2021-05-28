Titans' Janoris Jenkins says his $250K Rolls Royce was stolen from Atlanta airport

This is a terrible way to end a vacation.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Janoris Jenkins says he parked his Rolls Royce Wraith at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on May 5. When he returned on Wednesday from a trip to West Palm Beach, Florida, it was gone.

Jenkins called police and posted about his missing car on social media. He's not happy with parking lot security.

'Nothing makes sense!'

According to Jenkins, lot management "gave me the complete runaround" when he asked for help. He says security found footage of the car entering the lot "but no footage of it leaving."

"Nothing makes sense!" Jenkins wrote. ... “The airport was in no way, shape or form empathetic, concerned or in shock that something like this could even happen.”

Janoris Jenkins expects the Atlanta airport to replace his luxury car "within a week." (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Atlanta police responded to the call Wednesday afternoon, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Authorities are investigating the incident and have listed Jenkins' car as "stolen."

Jenkins, 32, has played nine NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints. He signed with the Titans this offseason. He claims his 2016 Rolls Royce is valued at $250,000. He expects to be compensated for his loss.

"I’ll need a brands (sic) new one off the lot zero miles within a week," Jenkins wrote.

