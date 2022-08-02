Titans’ Jamarco Jones went after Taylor Lewan in pre-practice spat

Breaking news:

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
It appears there’s some kind of beef between Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones and starting left tackle Taylor Lewan.

According to AtoZ Sports Nashville, and as confirmed by ESPN’s Turron Davenport, Jones apparently went after Lewan before practice on Tuesday, but it isn’t clear what the issue was.

Jones was kicked out of practice by head coach Mike Vrabel, but would later return to the field afterwards. We’ll update this article if any video surfaces.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

