Titans’ Jamarco Jones gets kicked out of practice again

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones is having a rough week of practice at training camp, as the right tackle candidate has been booted from one session and apparently left early from another.

During Tuesday’s practice, Jones got into it with defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, which led to both players being kicked out of the session and banished to the sand pit. Jones would return later on, though.

Then, on Thursday, Jones laid what was a dirty block on linebacker Jack Gibbens during team period, something fellow linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair didn’t take kindly to, which led to another confrontation.

After that, Jones wasn’t spotted at practice the rest of the day, per Kuharsky.

Tensions flared again at #Titans training camp today: Jamarco Jones had blindside hit on LB Jack Gibbens Azeez Al-Shaair didn’t like it. Defended his teammate. Situation deescalated quickly — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 3, 2023

Jamarco Jones made a dirty block on Jack Gibbens that got the #Titans’ D fired up. He wasn’t seen on field after that a day after he was kicked out of practice. pic.twitter.com/qEykuYGxd0 — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) August 3, 2023

After practice was over, Al-Shaair was asked about the scuffle but pretty much just brushed it off, likening it to getting into fights with siblings.

#Titans Azeez Al-Shaair discusses some practice tension and his energizing personality on the field. pic.twitter.com/TyPkOcYko5 — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) August 3, 2023

Jones has been no stranger to getting into dust-ups with teammates since joining the Titans, even dating back to last year. You may or may not remember his beef with former left tackle Taylor Lewan.

While I’m not against players showing some fire like he did with Simmons on Tuesday, it’s clear that Jones, who is the frontrunner for the right tackle job, needs to calm down a bit. And, it’s even less acceptable to be hitting a teammate with a dirty block like he did on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire