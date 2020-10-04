Titans’ Jadeveon Clowney fined for 2 unnecessary roughness fouls

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has been fined $35,000 for a pair of unnecessary roughness fouls during the Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Clowney was flagged for an illegal blindside block after an interception by cornerback Johnathan Joseph in the third quarter that would have been a pick-six if not for the penalty.

The Titans failed to score on the subsequent offensive series despite starting the drive in Vikings territory.

Tennessee has no doubt had some hiccups with penalties in 2020, but head coach Mike Vrabel’s squad been mostly disciplined overall. The Titans are tied for the third-fewest penalties committed in the NFL through three games.

Clowney is the second Titans player to receive a fine for an infraction this season. Inside linebacker Rashaan Evans was fined $10,500 after he was ejected from the Week 1 contest against the Denver Broncos for throwing and landing a punch on tight end Jake Butt.

