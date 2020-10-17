Titans’ Jadeveon Clowney among leaders in total pressures without a sack

Sacks have been hard to come by for Tennessee Titans outside linebacker, Jadeveon Clowney, as he has failed to record one in the team’s first four games this season.

That wasn’t exactly what the Titans envisioned when they signed him to a one-year deal worth almost $13 million prior to the start of the season.

However, Clowney has still been able to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, which can be almost as equally effective as getting sacks.

The 16 pressures he has totaled without a sack ranks him tied for second in the NFL with Las Vegas Raiders EDGE, Clelin Ferrell, according to Pro Football Focus.

Only Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (19) has more pressures without a sack.

Most total pressures without a sack:

🔹 Jerry Hughes -19

🔹 Jadeveon Clowney -16

🔹 Clelin Ferrell -16 pic.twitter.com/mawbg5n4xX — PFF (@PFF) October 17, 2020





The Titans haven’t gotten much production in the sack department from their defense overall with just five in four games. As far as the outside linebackers are concerned, only one sack has come from that position, with Harold Landry notching his first sack in Week 5.

If the Titans want to be a championship-caliber defense, they’re going to need more production in that category from everyone, but especially from Clowney, Landry, and fellow outside linebacker, Vic Beasley.

Clowney will look to record his first sack of the 2020 campaign in Week 6 against his former team, the Houston Texans, on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

