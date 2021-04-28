Titans’ A.J. Brown is all for teaming up with Julio Jones

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
With the recent reports that the Atlanta Falcons are taking trade calls for wide receiver Julio Jones, the Tennessee Titans have been speculated as one possible landing spot.

And that’s something Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is fully on board with, especially given his affinity for Jones, who is someone Brown idolizes.

The Ole Miss product took to Twitter to react to the idea of him teaming up with Jones, and having an offense that also consists of running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Brown also made it clear that he’d have no issue giving up his No. 11, the same number worn by Jones.

While we too love the idea of this scenario playing out, there are simply too many hurdles to making it happen.

For starters, the Titans would have to give up draft capital to acquire him, which could be as much as a first-round pick.

Then, Tennessee would have to pay Jones over $38 million the next three seasons, including over $15 million in 2021, a price the Titans don’t have cap space for.

All of that and we haven’t even discussed the fact that Jones played in just nine games last season due to injury and has been a regular on the injury report during his career. None of that figures to get any better with Jones being 32 years old, making trading for him a risky proposition at best.

Sorry, A.J., we don’t think it’s going.

