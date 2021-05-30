Titans’ A.J. Brown makes CBS Sports’ top 25 under 25 list

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown became a regular on top 25 under 25 lists last year after a sensational rookie campaign, and that trend is continuing into 2021 after he posted another impressive year in 2020.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin released his own list of the top 25 players under 25 and Brown was unsurprisingly on it, landing at No. 10 in the rankings. Here’s what Benjamin had to say about Tennessee star receiver:

He doesn’t get nearly enough credit for the way he’s started his career. Maybe it’s because he plays second fiddle, at least in terms of public perception, to Derrick Henry on Tennessee’s offense. But the big-bodied Brown has been both a short-area and downfield threat: A true No. 1. He and the two receivers in front of him here are fairly interchangeable in terms of talent level.

Brown isn’t just one of the best young players in the sport, he’s quickly emerging as one of the best at his position in the NFL.

The Ole Miss product, who was a steal as an early second-round pick, has produced back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, and did so despite missing two games last season.

Furthermore, Brown has been one of the most explosive players in the NFL, as he routinely makes big plays using his size, strength and speed to burn opposing defenses.

Since his rookie season in 2019, Brown is tied for the fourth-highest Pro Football Focus grade among all wideouts (90.5). Only Davante Adams, Julio Jones and Michael Thomas have earned higher marks in that span.

One glaring omission from Benjamin’s list is defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who wasn’t ranked or even among his honorable mentions.

Perhaps with a little more help around him on defense this season Simmons can be unleased and show why there is significant hype around him coming out of Nashville.

