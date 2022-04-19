Titans’ A.J. Brown erases ‘Tennessee’ from his Twitter bio

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown scrubbed mention of the state he plays in from his Twitter bio recently.

The erasing of “Tennessee” from his Twitter bio comes on the heels of Brown laughing off critics of his reported decision to skip the voluntary, on-field portion of the offseason program as he waits for a new contract.

This is a similar move to what we’ve seen from other players who are looking for a new contract, like San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, and Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray.

However, in the same day, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Titans and Brown are “working towards an extension for A.J. Brown to remain a Titan for a long time.”

For as long as I can remember, “TENNESSEE” was in A.J. Brown’s Twitter bio. That has been removed … #Titans pic.twitter.com/kBWsf8MZJy — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) April 19, 2022

They switch up quick 😮‍💨 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) April 18, 2022

So, what should we take from this?

Brown might just be having some fun with the whole situation, or it’s possible he’s trying to speed up the process.

Whatever the case may be, don’t read too much into this.

All indications are things are trending in the right direction for the Titans to extend Brown, although it might not be a done deal until July at the earliest, which is when Tennessee usually hands out extensions.

Until then, we can watch (and sweat through) the show that has become the A.J. Brown contract saga.

