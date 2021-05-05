Titans invite former Memphis QB Brady White to Rookie Minicamp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Crissy Froyd
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Tennessee Titans have invited former Memphis quarterback Brady White to rookie minicamp, according to a report from Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

White is one of a handful of quarterbacks to both go undrafted and fail to get an undrafted free agent deal, but he’s still undoubtedly the best quarterback in the history of the program after transferring from Arizona State.

White finished out his career with the Tigers with 10,690 passing yards and 97 total touchdowns. His overall record was 28-11 overall, 19-1 record in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

The quarterback leaves a legacy, leading Memphis to the AAC Championship Game two times and helping the team win the conference title in 2019.

Related

Broncos to bring in ex-Titans RT Dennis Kelly for a visit

Memphis also made it to its first-ever New Year’s Six Bowl in 2019 with White at the helm.

It seems to have been a trend over recent years for the Titans to bring in a rookie quarterback to join Logan Woodside behind the starter, though it always seems that it always ends up being Woodside at QB2.

It will be interesting to see if the Titans choose to keep White on roster as a QB3 or if they stick with just Tannehill and Woodside at the position in 2021.

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James will reportedly sit out at least two more games to rest injured ankle

    LeBron James will sit out as the Lakers try to avoid the play-in tournament.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' with teammates, told potential free agents he’d be gone in 2021

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Umpire Angel Hernandez makes wrong call because he was 'basically blinded by the outfield scoreboard' in KC

    Hernandez incorrectly guessed that a fly ball had been caught by Cleveland in the third inning. And his call led to a lot of confusion on the basepaths.

  • Video: How can Kamaru Usman not rematch Colby Covington next?

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman apparently prefers another fight over a rematch with Colby Covington.

  • Aaron Rodgers tips his hand on Packers drama — with an assist from Davante Adams

    While declining to divulge his thoughts on his reported trade request, Rodgers is playing the cryptic social media game.

  • Bill Belichick's rookie QB track record says Mac Jones is in for a wait

    Bill Belichick isn't known for putting trust in rookie quarterbacks. Could Mac Jones break that trend, or is the No. 15 pick in for a bench stint?

  • Tennis-Medvedev tames claycourt demons to advance in Madrid

    Medvedev, who has received an opening-round bye in Madrid, said last month clay was his least preferred surface and once again made his feelings clear during the second round match. "I don't want to play here on this surface!" exclaimed Medvedev at a change of ends. Medvedev, however, recovered from a mid-match blip to defeat Davidovich Fokina 4-6 6-4 6-2 in little over two hours.

  • Golf-PGA Tour warns players against signing up for breakaway tour - reports

    The controversy echoes last month's unsuccessful attempt by 12 European soccer clubs to create a breakaway European Super League, prompting a backlash from fans, players and politicians. The Telegraph said players have been offered contracts of between $30 million-$100 million to take part, but that the PGA had warned of severe consequences during a meeting ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship.

  • Fantasy Football: Draft rankings for 2021 NFL season

    Who should be the top fantasy pick? How many Chiefs should be the first player taken at their respective position? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.

  • Barcelona barbecue hosted by Lionel Messi under investigation for potential COVID-19 protocol violations

    A team-building gesture might backfire for Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

  • 'It's a money grab': Rory McIlroy blasts Saudi-backed Super Golf League breakaway plot

    Rory McIlroy has launched a tirade on the Super Golf League (SGL), calling the proposed breakaway circuit “a money grab” and declaring that the PGA and European Tours should do everything at their disposal “to protect their product” - including banning the rebels from the Tours and the Ryder Cup. Telegraph Sport revealed on Tuesday that many of the top names in the game - including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and England's Justin Rose - are mulling over five-year offers worth up to $250 million to join the SGL. And here on Wednesday, McIlroy made no secret of his vehement opposition. “You go back to what happened last week in Europe with the European Super League in football,” McIlroy said at Quail Hollow on the eve of the Wells Fargo Championship. “People can see it for what it is, which is a money grab - and if that's what you’re playing golf for, to make as much money as possible then totally fine. Go and do that if that's what makes you happy. “But I am playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win major championships and to win the biggest tournaments in the world. Golf has been very good to me, obviously, over the years by playing in Europe starting off, coming over to the PGA Tour and playing here. I honestly don't think there's a better structure in place in golf, and I don't think there will be. I think you all know my feelings on it, and I'm very much against it. I don't see why anyone would be for it.” As the chairman of the PGA Tour's Players Advisory Council, McIlroy’s voice is even more powerful than it would be anyway so his intervention is hugely significant after the players meeting on Tuesday evening when commissioner Jay Monahan warned the room that anyone signing up would face an instant suspension and have their membership revoked for life. On Wednesday, the European Tour - which last year entered a “strategic alliance” with their American counterparts - released a statement emphatically backing Monahan, saying, “we are aligned with the PGA Tour in opposing an alternative golf league, in the strongest possible terms”, and sources have made clear the rebels would be deemed ineligible for the Ryder Cup, including this year's match in September. McIlroy believes this to be the correct stance. “You have to protect your product, right?” he said. “You have to protect what you have. It's a competitive threat. And Jay took us through it last night. It’s in the bylaws that were written by the members. If I were in charge of the PGA Tour, I would do the same thing. "Look, you saw what happened last week in the UK and in Europe with the European Super League. The top 12 clubs got together and said, ‘Let's keep more of the money for ourselves’, and people didn't like that. It affects competition, it affects the integrity of competition. I just can't see how it works. The possibility that people, if they do go in that direction, can't play in the biggest tournaments in the game? “The game of golf, whether it’s a right thing or a wrong thing, is about history and so we still talk about Gene Sarazen and Walter Hagen and Ben Hogan and all those guys because that's what this game is. It's steeped in history and the legacies that those guys have. If you move further away from that, you're basically losing the essence of what competitive golf is.” All of which will not bother the Saudis one jot. Indeed, as the field prepared for the $8.1m event, their negotiating team was in Florida buying up the Asian Tour, dramatically outbidding the PGA Tour to effectively take control or the male game’s third biggest circuit. It is understood that the Saudis have guaranteed to the cash-poor circuit more than $300m in a six-year deal, approximately four times what the PGA Tour offered in a counter bid. Both the Asian and PGA Tours have refused to comment. It is a complex situation, but insiders suspect that, as well as giving the SGL many venues to start up as planned in September 2022, the Saudis will also try to buy up the other “smaller” Tours around the world, including the Sunshine Tour, the Australasia Tour, the Japan Tour and the Korea Tour. If nothing else it would be a spectacular show of financial might that would split the game in half. The “strategic alliance” was supposedly meant to kill off the SGL plan - then known as Premier Golf League - but the Saudis are pushing on. And the growing feeling in the locker room is that certain veterans such as Phil Mickelson, Rose and Henrik Stenson are taking the offer extremely seriously. “Put it this way, your in your 40s, coming to the end of your career, you might have one Ryder Cup left in you and someone is dangling more than $100m in your face,” a source said to Telegraph Sport. “What would you do?” Other heavyweight targets for the Saudis include Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy has emerged as the scheme’s most vocal dissenter and Tiger Woods is also understood not to be interested despite the ridiculous numbers.

  • UFC on ESPN 24 pre-event facts: Donald Cerrone gets another shot at history

    The best facts and figures about UFC on ESPN 24, which features the return of all-time UFC wins leader Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

  • ‘I cannot believe that was my leg’: Chris Weidman details instant reaction to horrific UFC 261 injury

    The shock and disbelief of what happened at UFC 261 still remains for Chris Weidman.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo breaks silence after 49ers traded up for Trey Lance

    Garoppolo said 49ers GM John Lynch was "really straightforward about how they were handling the 2021 NFL draft.

  • UFC great Diego Sanchez's career rolling toward an unfortunate end

    Sanchez should be leaving his fighting career to the roars of the crowd, not mired in an ugly back-and-forth with the UFC.

  • Cincinnati fired coach John Brannen after allegedly 'jeopardizing' players' safety in workout

    Cincinnati fired coach John Brannen last month after just two seasons.

  • Salty fans, hot Yankees greet Astros in return to Bronx

    Vulgar and direct, Yankees fans cranked up a baleful cacophony for the scandal-tainted Houston Astros — thunderous heckles that belied their pandemic-restricted numbers. “It sounded like a packed house,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. Boos and bad words streamed from the seats in the Astros' return to the Bronx, and Stanton had a homer and four hits to help New York sate those spiteful fans in a 7-3 victory Tuesday night.

  • Billy Joe Saunders ready for the challenge that is Canelo Alvarez

    Saunders made noise about not fighting Alvarez because of the size of the ring, but that was never really going to happen.

  • Diego Sanchez afraid UFC will come after him: ‘I’m fearful for my motherf***ing life’

    Diego Sanchez has not minced words since his unceremonious release from the UFC, and he's genuinely concerned that he could pay for them.

  • Carmelo Anthony passes Elvin Hayes into 10th on NBA's all-time scoring list

    With 27,318 career points to his name, Carmelo Anthony will now attempt to surpass Moses Malone on the league's all-time scoring list.