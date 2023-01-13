Titans interviewing Browns exec Glenn Cook for GM job on Friday

The Tennessee Titans have yet another interview scheduled with a general manager candidate on Friday.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Titans will interview Cleveland Browns assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel, Glenn Cook, for their vacant general manager position today.

Cook is one of two interviews the Titans have scheduled for Friday, with the other being with San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel, Ran Carthon.

The Browns exec has held the vice president of player personnel title since 2020, but was promoted to assistant GM in 2022. He was a candidate for the general manager openings of the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings last offseason.

“Glenn is super well-rounded,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said of Cook last year. “Pro, college [scouting] background. Does operations. Very bright. Outstanding people skills.”

Cook first arrived in Cleveland in 2016, serving as the team’s assistant director of pro scouting, a role he held until 2020 before being promoted.

He also served as scouting assistant with the Indianapolis Colts from 2011-12, and then became a scout with the Green Bay Packers from 2012-15.

Prior to that, Cook played linebacker with the Miami Hurricanes from 2004-08 and was later a graduate assistant with the university.

#Browns exec Glenn Cook, another rising young talent, will also interview with the #Titans today. https://t.co/VuHQMozrzW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

Related

Cardinals interviewing Titans' Monti Ossenfort for GM job Titans interviewing Bears' Ian Cunningham on Saturday Titans sign TE Justin Rigg to futures deal

List

Biggest takeaways from Titans' defense in 2022

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire