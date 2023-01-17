Titans interviewing Bills’ Malik Boyd for GM job on Tuesday

Buffalo Bills director of pro personnel Malik Boyd was among the flurry of early interview requests the Tennessee Titans made in their search for a new general manager, but we hadn’t heard anything since then.

Well, we have an update courtesy of MMQB’s Albert Breer, who reports that Boyd and the Titans will meet on Tuesday. He also notes that head coach Mike Vrabel will be involved in the second interviews with candidates.

Once completed, the Titans will have done seven interviews with general manager candidates. This is the first one to take place this week.

The Titans are interviewing Bills pro director Malik Boyd for their GM job today, per sources. That search is moving right along. Coach Mike Vrabel's involvement, I'm told, is/will be way more focused on second interviews, with the finalists. Vrabel will have a voice, of course. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire