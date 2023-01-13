Titans interviewing Bears’ Ian Cunningham on Friday

We already knew the Tennessee Titans were set to interview Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham for their general manager vacancy, but apparently there has been a change in the date.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Titans and Cunningham will meet on Friday. Earlier this week, MMQB’s Albert Breer reported that the interview would take place on Saturday.

Here’s a bit more information on Cunningham, per Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire:

Cunningham joined the Bears last offseason, where he’s worked closely with general manager Ryan Poles. A new position — assistant GM — was created just for Cunningham, and he’s played a huge role in team moves this year. Before Cunningham joined the Bears, he spent four years in Philadelphia, where he served a number of roles with the Eagles. He started as director of college scouting (2017), moved up to assistant director of player personnel (2019) and finally was promoted to director of player personnel (2021).

One of the more attractive things on Cunningham’s resume was his time working under Ozzie Newsome with the Baltimore Ravens. A successful executive, there are few better Cunningham could’ve learned from.

“I’d go into the office of Ozzie Newsome every single night and pick his brain as I’m putting magnets up,” Cunningham said. “[I’d ask], ‘Who’d you watch today?’ Or just having conversations and learning: ‘How do you evaluate talent? What do you see in this player?’ Just learning as much as you could and soaking it in.

“And not just Ozzie, but you had Eric DeCosta, you had Joe Douglas that have come out of there and they’re GMs. I was fortunate enough to be brought up in that. That’s where I grew, that’s where I cut my teeth.”

Follow our tracker below for all of the latest news on the Titans’ general manager search.

Related

Titans sign TE Justin Rigg to futures deal Josh Dobbs 'very optimistic' about returning to Titans in 2023 Titans schedule interviews with 2 more GM candidates

Story continues

List

Titans GM tracker: Latest updates on candidates, interviews

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire