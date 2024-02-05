Titans to interview Thomas McGaughey for special teams coordinator

Former Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey is a candidate for a pair of openings for the same job.

The Buccaneers announced that McGaughey has interviewed with the team on Monday and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Titans will also speak to him about the spot on Brian Callahan's staff.

McGaughey worked for the Giants from 2007 to 2010 as a special teams assistant and then returned to the team as the coordinator in 2018. He was dismissed after the Giants failed to make the playoffs this season.

The Titans fired Craig Aukerman during the regular season. Aukerman is also a candidate in Tampa.