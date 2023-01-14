Titans interview 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon

The Tennessee Titans on Friday announced the completion of a pair of interviews for the general manager search. One of the two people who interviewed for the Titans’ top front office opening was 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon.

Carthon, along with 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters, is a popular candidate for teams seeking new GMs. Peters bowed out of a pair of interviews for GM openings.

For Carthon, stepping into a lead role in a front office will likely require him to move to a different club. He’s been with San Francisco since 2017 when head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch arrived. Carthon initially took on a director of pro personnel role, but moved into a director of player personnel role two years ago. He was with the Rams and Falcons in various capacities prior to joining the 49ers.

Should Carthon receive a GM job, the 49ers would land a compensatory third-round pick in this year’s draft because of the expansion of the Rooney Rule that aims to reward teams for cultivating minority head coach and general manager candidates.

List

Teams who have asked to interview 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire