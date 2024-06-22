Titans interested in UFL returner with great nickname, per report

While the Tennessee Titans are on their summer break ahead of training camp, they’re looking to make additions to the roster and are reportedly considering adding a return specialist.

According to Sam Phalen and Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports, the Titans have been in contact with Arlington Renegades returner and receiver, Juwan Manigo.

We use receiver lightly because Manigo only had 32 receiving yards in 2024. However, he was also second in the league in kick return yards (962) and fifth in punt return yards (123).

Prior to his stint with the Renegades, Manigo became a rock star while playing pro ball in Mexico after winning back-to-back MVP awards as a returner and receiver. Making him more awesome, his nickname is Sonic.

The Titans took a look at a slew of players for kick and punt returns during the offseason program, but those jobs are anything but settled. Perhaps we’ll have a new entrant once training camp rolls around.

Manigo isn’t the first UFL player the Titans have reportedly expressed interest in. Payton also reported that the team has been in contact with Michigan Panthers defensive end Breeland Speaks, who was voted to the All-UFL Team after leading the league in sacks.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire