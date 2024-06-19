Titans interested in UFL DE Breeland Speaks, per report

With the Tennessee Titans in need of more help along their offensive line, the team is reportedly exploring an option from the United Football League.

According to AtoZ Sports’ Mike Payton, the Titans are one of two teams to express interest in Michigan Panthers edge rusher, Breeland Speaks. The Carolina Panthers are the other interested party.

Speaks was voted the UFL’s Defensive Player of the Year and made the All-UFL Team in 2024 after he tallied a league-high 9.5 sacks.

A former second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, Speaks played in 16 games (four starts) in his rookie campaign but hasn’t played a snap in the NFL since.

The Titans lost defensive end Denico Autry to the Houston Texans this offseason and haven’t adequately replaced him. On top of that, Tennessee’s depth options are questionable, at best.

Speaks would have a great shot to make the roster and earn a role considering what the Titans currently have at the position.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire